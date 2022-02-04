Convicted Rapist Found Dead On 3 Feb Hours Before Hearing

27-year-old Wong Zhun Siong was due to be sentenced on Thursday (3 Feb) morning for rape and molestation offences.

However, that hearing never came to be as he was found dead at the foot of an HDB block in Holland Village, just hours before he was due to appear in court.

Police are currently investigating the incident, but do not suspect foul play at this moment.

Convicted rapist found dead at foot of Holland Village HDB

On Thursday (3 Feb), Wong was scheduled to be sentenced in the High Court but failed to turn up.

When his father woke up at about 8.30am, he discovered that his son was not at home and that his phone line was cut off, according to The New Paper.

Turns out, the 27-year-old had been found dead at the foot of a 40-storey HDB float along Holland Drive at about 7am that morning.

His lawyer shared that Wong had texted him earlier at about 3am and did not show signs that he would not show up in court.

The incident has been classified as a case of unnatural death.

The police are currently investigating the case but do not suspect foul play.

He took advantage of two women on separate occasions

In 2019, Wong spotted an 18-year-old woman, who was reportedly drunk, by herself at Clarke Quay and proceeded to bring her home.

When the lady woke up the next morning, she found herself almost naked. She lodged a police report later that day after getting home.

In 2018, Wong also attempted to assault another woman in a handicap toilet at Clarke Quay, taking photos of her without her consent.

Wong faced charges of rape and molestation for both offences.

If found guilty of rape, he could be jailed for up to 20 years, fined, or caned.

For the molestation charge, Wong faced up to 2 years’ jail, a fine, caning, or a combination of these punishments.

Hope victims get closure

The departure of a young individual is always tragic, regardless of whether they’re convicted of crimes or not.

MS News sends our condolences to the family of the deceased. May he rest in peace.

That said, cases of sexual assault are always harrowing due to the psychological and physical tolls it takes on victims.

We hope the victims are able to get closure and continue to heal from the traumatic episodes.

