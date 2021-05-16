Man Refuses To Wear Mask Or Cooperate With Police At Tampines

Masks have become part and parcel of our everyday lives since it was made mandatory to curb the spread of Covid-19.

However, on Saturday (15 May), a 60-year-old uncle was walking about at Tampines without a mask.

After refusing to cooperate, he was later arrested by police. The scene of his arrest was shared widely on Facebook.

Source

Police confirmed that he was arrested under the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act.

Police pin man down after he refuses to wear a mask

On Saturday (15 May) at 8pm, a man was captured on video being arrested by the police for not wearing a mask.

The incident occurred at the walkway between Block 201D and 201E at Tampines Street 21, according to Shin Min Daily News.

In the video, the man can be seen pinned to the ground by 2 police officers.

Source

As the police officers try to apprehend him, he continues to struggle and shouts loudly for help.

He can be heard saying that he lives there and didn’t do anything.

Following that, he yelled that his back hurts.

Man allegedly often refuses to wear mask at Tampines area

Many stall owners in the area said that the 60-year-old man would often roam about without a mask.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, a staff at Tampines Block 201E Swee Heng Bakery claimed that the man would frequently enter the stall without wearing a mask.

Although staff will offer him a mask and persuade him to wear it, he will refuse to do so.

When this happens, they will ask him to leave the store and he will angrily hurl vulgarities at the staff.

Once, when staff refused to sell him any bread, he went onto the street shouting, telling others not to buy from the stall.

Arrested under Mental Health Act

The police confirmed that the 60-year-old man was arrested under the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act after he refused to wear a mask.

He also did not cooperate with the police, speaking to them with an arrogant attitude, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Safety measures crucial for curbing Covid-19 spread

There have been a few worrying incidents of people refusing to wear their masks lately.

As local community cases spike, following safety measures like wearing a mask outdoors is all the more crucial to prevent transmissions.

For not wearing a mask, the man can face a fine of up to $10,000 and a jail term of up to 6 months under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.