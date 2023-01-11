Man Allegedly Tries To Rob Woman At Knifepoint In Toa Payoh, Gets Arrested

Man Allegedly Attempts To Rob Woman At Knifepoint In Toa Payoh Carpark

On Monday (9 Jan), a man held a woman hostage at knifepoint along Yishun Ring Road, leading to his arrest.

As it turns out, a similar incident had also occurred that same day, but in Toa Payoh.

A 57-year-old man allegedly attempted to rob a 48-year-old woman at knifepoint in a car park in the area.

Police later arrived at the scene and placed the man under arrest. The woman was also discovered with minor injuries.

Man tries to rob woman at knifepoint in Toa Payoh

Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reports that the incident occurred at a car park in Toa Payoh Lorong 6 on Monday (9 Jan).

According to police investigations, the woman was getting into her car when the man allegedly approached her from behind.

He demanded that she enter the vehicle before proceeding to assault her with a knife.

The victim suffered a laceration on her right hand and abrasions on her right arm, The Straits Times (ST) reports. She also had scratch marks on her stomach.

Authorities conveyed her to the hospital, during which she was conscious.

Fortunately, she did not sustain any monetary loss and is currently in a stable condition.

Police arrest assailant

Police said that they responded to a call for assistance at around 11am on Monday (9 Jan), ST reported.

They identified the man and arrested him within 24 hours of the report with the aid of ground enquiries and images from police cameras and CCTVs.

CNA states that he is set to be charged in court on Wednesday (11 Jan) for the offence of attempted armed robbery with hurt.

Teo Yee Lay, Deputy Commander of the Tanglin Police Division, praised the officers for their prompt response to the assault, saying that they managed to track down the man swiftly and prevent him from harming others.

She added,

The police will spare no effort to arrest those who commit violent crimes.

Members of the public are urged to remain calm if they ever find themselves in a robbery.

They should also take note of the perpetrator’s features and call the police as soon as possible.

