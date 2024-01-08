Man From S’pore Robbed In KL After Being Ambushed In Alley, Calls Experience A Nightmare

Man Warns Others Not To Walk In Questionable Areas Alone After He Gets Robbed In KL

Travelling to another country means having to be extra vigilant as you never know what might happen.

For one traveller in Malaysia, a scene he only ever thought would take place in a movie came to pass.

On 31 Dec, Singapore user @fathsiam shared on TikTok that he was robbed by at least four men in Kuala Lumpur (KL).

They took his wallet containing his bank card, identification, and cash, as well as his phone.

After the harrowing experience, which he called a “nightmare”, he decided to warn others to be cautious when overseas and not walk around in questionable areas alone.

Ambushed & robbed in a back alley in KL

Speaking to MS News, the OP said he was cornered in an alley in Kampung Bahru while on a short trip there.

Although he had travelled to Malaysia with a friend, he was alone at the time of the incident.

“I basically put myself in jeopardy, [going to] places like dark alleys . . . you question if it’s safe,” he said in the video.

“What’s the worst that could happen to me, right?” he thought.

Well, the moment he turned into the alley, at least four people ambushed him and hit him from behind.

Although the OP tried to fight back and managed to kick one of them, they soon overpowered him.

After that, they made off with his identification, bank card, phone, wallet containing RM500 (S$142), and a portable charger.

Following the experience, the OP took several days to recover from his injuries.

“I still feel like sh*t right now, I didn’t expect it to happen to me,” he sighed.

Don’t gamble on your life, says OP

Although he had been robbed, the OP told MS News he did not make a police report.

“I didn’t have anything with me,” he said. “No identification, no phone, no money. All I wanted to do was return to Singapore and a friend of mine helped me get back.”

His friend also reminded him to cancel his bank card, and he did so after finding out that four transactions amounting to RM800 (S$230) for Touch ‘n Go were made.

Fortunately, the OP managed to decline these transactions, but he did not manage to get his items back.

Although he’d been to KL a few times, he now knows that walking in a back alley on his own was definitely a big mistake.

“Do not take the risk of walking in questionable areas,” he warned. “Walking in these areas comes with a price as I’m broke now with no money.”

