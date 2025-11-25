Man in M’sia arrested after allegedly trying to run over policeman with his car while fleeing

Man in Malaysia arrested after alleged attempt to run over a police officer while fleeing

Malaysian police have arrested a 33-year-old man after he allegedly attempted to run over a policeman while fleeing from them in his vehicle.

The confrontation, which occurred at a petrol station in Klang, was filmed and the footage promptly went viral online.

According to New Straits Times, police were able to track him down at 12.45am on 13 Nov.

Rammed car in attempt to escape

In the clip, a man can be seen rushing into a black Honda as the white Toyota behind him tries to escape. The Toyota tries to circle around the Honda, but the black vehicle rammed it in the side in an attempt to get it to stop.

Although the Honda succeeded in getting the Toyota to lose control slightly, the driver managed to correct course and accelerated out of the petrol station. The Honda remained inside the station.

Meanwhile, a man can be seen lying face up on the ground afterwards. A gun can be seen in his hand. The cameraman rushes over to help, picking up a metallic-looking object, before the clip ends.

Tracked down and arrested

While there were initial speculations of shots being fired, police said no gunfire was exchanged.

South Klang police chief Assistant Commissioner Ramli Kasa explained that the object seen was actually a piece of a key.

He said the incident occurred at 2.30pm when police officers tried to stop the Toyota driver after there had been a robbery nearby.

“The suspect allegedly resisted, struck a policeman, rammed a police vehicle, and fled against traffic towards Shah Alam before abandoning the car on Persiaran Sultan Ibrahim and escaping on foot,” he said.

The two officers suffered injuries and both their vehicles were damaged.

The suspect was later tracked down and arrested. He faces charges of obstructing a public officer and attempted murder.

Police are also investigating him for connections to other crimes. He has 20 previous criminal offences and five drug-related offences.

