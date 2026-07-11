Man sent to hospital after injuring himself with sharp object at nightclub in Lavender

Man reportedly injured himself with sharp object after dispute at CT Hub 2 in Lavender

A 42-year-old man was sent to the hospital on Saturday (11 July) morning after reportedly injuring himself with a knife in the Lavender area.

The incident took place after a dispute at a nightclub in CT Hub 2, reported Lianhe Zaobao.

Police seen speaking to people outside Lavender nightclub

When reporters arrived at the scene at about 10am, three police vehicles were parked inside the food street of the industrial-commercial building.

Five people, comprising men and women, were seated outside the nightclub speaking with police officers.

They appeared calm, and no bloodstains were observed at the location.

Police had temporarily cordoned off the street, blocking other vehicles from entering.

Screaming heard & person found bleeding

30-year-old Mr He Jiaxian (transliterated from Mandarin), founder of a nearby café named Genista Ln, told Zaobao that he did not witness the incident first-hand as he was inside his café.

But two female customers had heard screaming in the vicinity and went to check it out, he said.

They found someone bleeding and called the police and an ambulance, while Mr He alerted the building’s security.

A 19-year-old café employee, who declined to be named, said that a dispute had broken out at the nightclub.

While the incident is still under investigation, preliminary information obtained by the Chinese daily suggested that the man slashed his own neck with a sharp object following a dispute.

Injured people seen, sharp objects seized by police

Reporters from The Straits Times (ST), who reached CT Hub 2 at 11am, saw a woman apparently receiving medical treatment.

A police officer was seen taking a photo of a man believed to be working at the nightclub. He had an injury on his right elbow.

Later, at about 12pm, a crime-scene investigator snapped photos of a sharp object that looked like a small saw.

Zaobao reported that investigators retrieved two sharp objects from the nightclub and placed them into evidence bags.

Man sent to hospital in a conscious state

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it received a call for assistance at about 9.35am on 11 July.

The location was 114 Lavender Street — the address of CT Hub 2.

A 42-year-old man was sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at about 9.40am, told MS News that he was conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Also read: Woman sent to hospital after knife attack in Tiong Bahru, suspect arrested

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.