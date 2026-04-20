71-year-old man shoots 3 dead in Johor restaurant after alleged debt dispute, police investigating

Man shoots 3 dead at Johor restaurant, police probe possible debt dispute

A 71-year-old man allegedly shot three people dead at a restaurant in Kota Tinggi, Johor, Malaysia on Sunday (19 April) at around 1.30pm.

The victims, two local men and one Vietnamese woman aged between 37 and 63, were pronounced dead at the scene after they were believed to have been shot with a shotgun.

Johor police chief Datuk Ab Rahaman Arsad said police received a report about the incident at around the same time.

Witness says suspect did not flee after shooting

A witness later recounted that the suspect entered the restaurant and fired several shots.

One of the victims is believed to have been one of the stall operators there.

After the shooting, the suspect did not immediately flee. Instead, he reportedly drove to another restaurant nearby and sat down.

Police later arrested the suspect at this second location after arriving at the scene.

Datuk Ab Rahaman said the suspect was apprehended within 30 minutes of the incident and held a valid firearms licence for the Benelli shotgun believed to have been used in the attack.

The same source described the suspect as a well-known figure in the Taman Kota Jaya area, adding that he was a regular customer at the eatery and was involved in pig farming and meat supply.

Netizen claims dispute over debt led to shooting

Following the incident, photos and videos of the aftermath circulated widely on social media, sparking discussion about what may have led to the shooting.

In a comment on a Facebook post about the case, a netizen claimed that several Vietnamese women had borrowed money from the suspect to start a noodle stall but later refused to repay him.

According to the claim, the suspect had gone to the restaurant that day to collect the debt, but the women allegedly called several men to confront him, and he was reportedly assaulted.

The netizen further alleged that the suspect then returned to his car, retrieved a shotgun, and opened fire, resulting in the deaths.

Separately, a source cited by New Straits Times said the suspect had previously confronted one of the victims over an alleged loan, but was instead scolded and assaulted.

The confrontation was said to have taken place days before the shooting.

The same source claimed the suspect returned to the premises on the day of the incident and entered calmly before opening fire.

Case being investigated as murder

Police said the motive for the shooting remains under investigation, but they are not ruling out the possibility that it may be linked to personal debt issues.

At the same time, authorities clarified that the case does not involve elements of secret societies or terrorism.

The 71-year-old suspect is being investigated for murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

He was produced in court on Monday (20 April) and has since been remanded for seven days.

Authorities have advised the public not to speculate on the incident, as doing so could interfere with ongoing investigations.

They have also urged anyone with relevant information to come forward and assist the police.

Also read: 2 gunshots heard outside M’sia entertainment outlets as 2 groups clash in early morning

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Featured image adapted from China Press and Wark Jemm on Facebook.