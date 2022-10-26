Man Shouts During Early Morning Walk Around HDB Estate, Residents Urged To Report Disturbance

Man Shouts During Early Morning Walk Around HDB Block

Imagine hearing a deafening scream in the wee hours of the morning, startling you from a lovely,deep sleep. Sounds like a nightmare, doesn’t it?

Unfortunately, this was the reality that a resident in a particular HDB estate is facing.

She called a man out for shouting several times during his early morning walk.

Netizens have since urged her to file a police report for the noise pollution created. However, others suggested that the man’s actions may not be intentional and possibly due to a condition for which he may need help.

Man’s shouts during morning walk disturbs residents

Posting to the Complaint Singapore Facebook group on 26 Oct, a woman uploaded footage of the incident which occurred within a HDB estate.

In one of the videos, the man paces down the pavement before intermittently letting out an anguished scream.

Two other clips show him walking around a playground, making similar noises.

Throughout all three clips, he also swivels his head around in a seemingly uncontrollable motion. This occurs several times in the footage.

The woman alleged via her caption that the strange scene went on for thirty minutes, since 6.30am in the morning.

Netizens urge resident to file police report

The post has since gone viral, with many expressing differing views on how the OP should handle the incident.

A few commenters urged her to file a police report.

Letting out such screams causes a massive inconvenience for residents, especially when it occurs this early in the morning.

However, others suggested that the man’s actions could be a cry for help.

Some even supposed that he may have Tourette Syndrome , a medical condition whereby patients are unable to control tics such as making sudden movements or sounds repeatedly.

If this is indeed the case, it may be more prudent to render him the assistance he needs.

Whatever the real situation may be, we hope residents can arrive at an amicable resolution that benefits everyone.

As of the time of writing, the location and frequency of the incident are unclear.

MS News has reached out to the OP for more information and will update the article accordingly when they get back.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.