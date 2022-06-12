S’pore Man Repeatedly Slams Gate At Neighbour’s House Daily, Metal Rod Finally Falls On Him

Neighbour Captures Metal Rod Falling After Man Repeatedly Slams His Gate

For most of us, home is a safe space where we can relax after a long day. However, the peace of our abode can be disrupted when we have inconsiderate neighbours.

Recently, a TikToker shared that her neighbour habitually slammed his metal gate towards her home to deliberately make noise.

The TikToker, known as @lingo6kl, first uploaded a video on 8 Jun, showing the neighbour slamming his gate as usual. But this time, a metal rod from the gate fell on him.

Many netizens commented that this was truly “instant karma”.

Metal rod falls after man repeatedly slams gate

On Wednesday (8 Jun), TikToker @lingo6kl shared CCTV footage captured outside her flat on Tuesday (7 Jun).

The opening seconds of the video showed her neighbour unlocking and opening his metal gate.

He then proceeded to slam the gate repeatedly towards the OP’s flat.

In the clip, loud banging noises could be heard each time he did so.

After a final slam of the gate, the man sat at his doorstep.

However, the impact caused a metal rod from the gate to fall, narrowly missing his head and landing on the ground.

The neighbour could then be seen looking up at his gate before putting the rod aside.

In the OP’s caption, she wrote in Chinese that her family would be awakened by their “good” neighbour every morning. She added they have always believed in karma.

Netizens say it’s karma

At the time of writing, the video has garnered over 1.2 million views.

Many netizens agreed that the metal rod falling from the gate was proof that the neighbour had slammed his gate one too many times.

One even said that this was probably “instant karma”.

Another netizen empathised with the OP, saying that his neighbour was the same. The commenter agreed that the loud noises were disturbing and stressful for them.

Waved at camera after slamming gate

After the first video went viral, the OP uploaded two more videos of her neighbour.

In the first video captioned in Chinese, “some people won’t believe in karma”, the neighbour was seen slamming his gate loudly.

The footage captured on 10 Jun shows the metal rod still missing from the gate and lying on the floor next to the door.

In another video uploaded on Saturday (11 Jun), the neighbour again slams his gate.

He then looks up at the CCTV camera and waves before pointedly jiggling his keys while they are still stuck in the metal gate, creating more noise.

The whole time, the man was looking straight into the CCTV camera.

Hope neighbours can talk things out

Neighbourly relations can be tricky and difficult to navigate. Often, with no other solution in sight, many resort to shaming their neighbours on social media.

We don’t know why the man insists on behaving in such a way when leaving his house.

But if there are issues between both households, we hope they can talk things out and find a way to live peacefully alongside one another.

Featured image adapted from @lingo6kl on TikTok.