M’sian Man Slashed By 2 Parang-Wielding Burglars, Hospitalised For Treatment

Man Slashed By 2 Burglars In Kelantan, Malaysia On 8 Sep

A Malaysian man’s day took a turn for the worse when two burglars broke into his house and assaulted him with knives, resulting in significant injuries.

They additionally robbed his house of several items, including a few sets of keys and a small amount of cash.

The man has since been hospitalised for treatment and is on the road to recovery.

Man slashed in attack by burglars

According to Sin Chew Daily, the incident occurred at 3am last Thursday (8 Sep) in the Lorong Paya Tok Gading residential area in Kota Bharu, Kelantan.

Wang Jinyin, the niece of the victim, told the daily that her uncle arrived with two friends at 9pm on 7 Sep. They were all staying at her house temporarily.

Her uncle and his friends, who were sharing a room on the first floor, turned in for the night at 2.30am. She watched a TV variety show in the living room before returning to her bedroom on the second floor at 3am.

At 3.36 am, she heard shouts from the first floor. When they rushed downstairs, they discovered her uncle with slash wounds, and the perpetrators had fled the scene.

He had sustained injuries to his collarbone, left shoulder, back, right palm, and the sole of his foot. They then transported him to a nearby hospital, where he is currently recovering.

Burglars entered house through windows

Ms Wang told Sin Chew Daily that the front door of her house had a smart lock issuing sound prompts when it opens and closes.

As such, they suspected that the burglars entered through one of the windows by the door. They also left it open to enable a quick escape.

One of the burglars was believed to have entered the guest bedroom on the first floor, rummaging through her uncle’s and his friends’ suitcases.

Her uncle’s friend had placed his car keys, mobile phone, and watch on the bedside table, and they were all missing after the burglary.

As the thief was using a flashlight, the brightness woke her uncle up. He was then threatened with a knife as the burglar demanded he stayed quiet and shoved him out of the room.

Commotion awoke the others, mum lodged police report

Ms Wang said the burglar wanted her uncle to take them upstairs, but he was worried for the safety of his family.

Furthermore, the burglar had a smaller stature, which made her uncle confident he could easily subdue him.

Unfortunately, he did not account for the burglar’s accomplice, who was in the living room. The accomplice slashed at him with his parang, and the commotion woke the others.

Ms Wang’s uncle and friends tried to put up a valiant fight. But when Ms Wang and her parents went downstairs, her uncle was covered in blood, and the burglars were gone.

Her father conveyed her uncle to the hospital, and her mother immediately filed a police report. Both of the burglars had hidden their identities with masks and gloves, Ms Wang noted.

In the wake of the harrowing incident, she appealed for the public to be wary of such crimes, adding that the robbers took her uncle’s friend’s slippers worth a few hundred ringgit, her mother’s purse, and a small amount of cash.

They also made away with the keys to the car, house, and gate.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Sin Chew Daily and Living Nomads.