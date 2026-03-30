Man in M’sia slashes colleague with fish knife after being asked about rice

Man in Sabah attacks colleague with knife after being rushed to cook rice

A 21-year-old restaurant worker in Sabah, Malaysia, allegedly attacked his colleague with a knife after being questioned about why the rice was not ready.

The incident took place at about 5.40pm on Sunday (15 March) at a restaurant in Kubota Sentral, Tawau.

According to Tawau District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Jasmin Hussin, the victim had asked the suspect about the cooking progress.

This reportedly triggered the suspect, who became enraged, as reported by China Press.

Victim slashed with 33cm knife

During the incident, the suspect allegedly grabbed a 33cm-long fish-cutting knife and slashed his colleague.

According to Sinar Harian, the victim suffered a deep wound to his left hand and required 10 stitches at the hospital.

Suspect arrested, weapon seized

Police arrested the suspect at about 7pm on 16 March following a report lodged by the victim.

The knife used in the attack was also seized.

The case is being investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means.

Also read: Man in M’sia stabs his friend to death during argument over mobile phone



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Featured image adapted from China Press.