Man in M’sia stabs his friend to death during argument over mobile phone

Man stabs his friend to death during dispute over mobile phone

A dispute over a mobile phone between two men at a residence in Melaka, Malaysia, ended in tragedy when one was stabbed to death.

The suspect fled the scene but was later apprehended by the police with the assistance of the public.

Suspect wanted his phone back after lending it to victim

The incident occurred on Wednesday (11 March) night at approximately 8.29pm at a home in Sungai Udang.

Melaka police chief Datuk Dzulkhairi Mukhtar stated that preliminary investigations revealed the 43-year-old male suspect had gone to the victim’s house to demand the return of a mobile phone he had lent to the victim a few days earlier.

In a statement on 12 March, he said: “Their meeting last night escalated into a fight before the suspect allegedly stabbed the victim several times with a machete. The victim died at the scene after sustaining severe injuries to the chest and head.”

Attempted to hide inside vehicle before getting arrested

The police chief added that the panicked suspect attempted to flee but was chased by the victim’s older brother for approximately 300 metres toward the shophouse area of Pekan Sungai Udang.

He then attempted to hide inside an unlocked vehicle belonging to a member of the public before getting arrested.

During the investigation, the police recovered a machete, suspected to be the murder weapon, near the scene.

Found with multiple prior criminal and drug-related records

Authorities are investigating the case under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

The male suspect has multiple prior criminal and drug-related records, and the police have applied to remand him for seven days starting 12 March.

Also read: 14-year-old boy in M’sia allegedly stabs 16-year-old girl to death after failed confession



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Oriental Daily News and Berita Harian.