S’pore Man Allegedly Forced Chilli Into Son’s Mouth & Caused His Death, Faces Up To 5 Years Jail 

Man Allegedly Killed Son By Forcing Chilli Into His Mouth

Singapore’s district court has charged a man for a rash act that resulted in the death of his son.

The father had allegedly forced a chilli into his son’s mouth at a flat in Sengkang. As the son was lying down when the incident happened, this caused a blockage in his airways, resulting in his untimely passing.

On Wednesday, 37-year-old Muhammad Amir Kader was charged with a rash act not amounting to culpable homicide and faces up to five years’ jail.

Father forced tip of chilli into son’s mouth while latter was lying on the ground

According to Channel NewsAsia, the incident took place on 2 Aug 2022, at around 1.30pm at a flat along Anchorvale Road.

Amir had reportedly forced the tip of a chilli into the mouth of his son, Muhammad Ariq Raziqin Muhammad Amir. The son’s age was not mentioned.

Amir had supposedly forced the chilli into Ariq’s mouth with his right hand while the latter was lying on the ground.

This act caused a blockage in Ariq’s airways, which led to his death.

Faces up to 5 years’ jail

For this case, the prosecution is not seeking a gag order, as they said there was “no one to protect”.

Amir argued against this, saying he has other children. However, the prosecution said that the lack of a gag order is not detrimental to the other children.

The Straits Times reports that the 37-year-old will return to court in about a month’s time, on 12 July.

If found guilty, Amir faces jail time of no more than five years, as well as a fine.

