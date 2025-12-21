86-year-old man in UK fined $430 after spitting out leaf that blew into his mouth during walk

86-year-old man fined for ‘littering’, man say he was just spitting out leaf that blew into his mouth

An 86-year-old man in the United Kingdom (UK) has been fined £250 (S$430) after litter enforcement officers accused him of spitting, even though he insisted he was merely coughing out a leaf that had blown into his mouth.

The incident occurred in February this year in Skegness, Lincolnshire, while Roy Marsh, a pensioner with walking difficulties, severe asthma, and a heart condition, was out on his daily walk near a boating lake.

Leaf blew into his mouth on windy day, man says

According to Mr Marsh, it was a windy day, and while he was resting in a nearby car park close to some reeds, a leaf was blown into his mouth, causing him to choke.

He said he had no choice but to spit it out, according to the UK’s Daily Record.

Shortly after, he was approached by two litter enforcement officers from East Lindsey District Council, who issued him a £250 (S$430) penalty notice.

The fine was later reduced to £150 (S$250) following an appeal.

Daughter says father was distressed & pressured to pay

Mr Marsh’s daughter, Jane Fitzpatrick, described the incident as “heartbreaking” and said her father felt pressured into paying the fine.

“Dad tried to explain, but the guy wouldn’t listen. Dad showed him the leaf and no spit, but he still got fined.”

She added that because of his age, and because the officers said they were enforcing the law, her father paid the fine.

“He wouldn’t go on his walk for a while because he was really upset by it, genuinely, really upset by it,” she explained.

“It was something that could have happened to anyone. It’s left me anxious about going out,” Mr Marsh said.

Experienced similar incident weeks later

Ms Fitzpatrick also claimed her father had another troubling encounter weeks later.

While walking near the boating lake, he took a tissue out of his pocket to wipe his nose.

Before he could put it away, he was tapped on the shoulder by another enforcement officer and questioned about littering, even though the tissue was still in his hand.

Family claims elderly residents are being targeted

Ms Fitzpatrick said her parents have since regularly observed officers in the area and claimed they have seen elderly people fined without being given a chance to pick up items that had accidentally fallen.

In one instance, she alleged officers tried to fine an elderly man after a cigarette butt narrowly missed a bin, even though he picked it up immediately and disposed of it properly.

After sharing her frustration on Facebook, she said she received similar accounts from other local residents.

Ms Fitzpatrick said her family fully supports keeping the town clean, but believes common sense should be applied, reports Border Telegraph.

She said her father was devastated by the incident and hopes no other elderly person has to experience the same treatment again.

Featured image adapted from makamuki0 from Pixabay on Canva and Portsmouth News. Both images for illustration purposes only.