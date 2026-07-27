Man holds ears & does squats at Changi Airport, netizens speculate if he lost a game

Man spotted holding ears and doing squats at Changi Airport

A man was caught on video holding his ears while performing squats in a public area of Changi Airport.

The footage was uploaded online, sparking discussion among netizens, with some speculating that he was being “punished” after losing a game.

He performed squats in front of another man

Last Sunday (26 July), the Instagram account sgfollowsall.backup uploaded a nine-second video clip of the incident.

The video shows a man in a grey top with his arms crossed over his chest, holding his ears while performing squats.

Directly opposite him, another man, also wearing a grey top, could be seen looking at his phone the entire time.

The two appeared to know each other.

Potentially being punished

According to the post, the incident took place at Changi Airport Terminal 1 on 15 July.

The caption stated that it was unclear what had happened, but speculated that the seated man was publicly punishing the other staff.

While others were present at the scene, no one batted an eyelid or paid much attention to their actions.

Netizens tagged Changi Airport in comments

The video has drawn over 500 likes and 19 comments at the time of writing.

Confused about what happened, one netizen tagged Changi Airport’s Instagram account, asking whether the people in the footage are its staff.

Several news outlets and the Ministry of Manpower were also tagged in the comments.

Another user took it a step further by tagging the Singapore Police Force (SPF), treating the matter with gravity.

One user questioned if the man had lost a bet or had been playing a game.

Also read: Staff spotted throwing luggage onto Changi Airport conveyor belt, SATS says crew have been counselled



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Featured image adapted from @sgfollowsall.backup on Instagram.