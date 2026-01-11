Man gets 1 month jail after stealing toiletries from M’sia supermarket, says these were for his family

Man sentenced to jail after stealing toiletries worth S$36 from supermarket

A man was sentenced to a month in jail after stealing toiletries from a supermarket in Kuala Terengganu, Malaysia, on Thursday (1 Jan).

The charge sheet stated that 29-year-old Muhamad Azrul Haqim Azman committed theft in a building used as a place to store property at a supermarket at around 9.30pm, Sinar Harian reported.

The items he stole included one unit of Carrie Junior Hair and Body Wash, two units of Selsun Shampoo 2-in-1, one unit of Lifebuoy Body Wash, and a Byford tank top, which totalled to RM113.70 (S$36).

Man pleads guilty to theft

The sentence was given by the Magistrate’s Court on Monday (5 Jan) after Mr Azrul pleaded guilty to his charges.

He was charged under Section 380 of the Penal Code (theft in dwelling, house, etc.), which has a punishment of up to 10 years and a possible fine for first offenders.

Meanwhile, repeat offenders get more severe punishment, including whipping.

Man took items to provide family’s needs

During mitigation, Azrul’s lawyer stated that his client had been facing financial difficulties after losing his job. Currently, he has no stable income.

The lawyer also revealed that the accused is married and has two young children — a four-year-old and a three-month-old.

He explained that Azrul did not intend to sell the items, but took them for personal and family use.

Additionally, the legal representative told the court that Mr Azrul suffers from high blood pressure, has no previous criminal record, and that this was his first offence.

As such, the court decided that Azrul’s prison sentence would be effective from the date of his arrest on 2 Jan, The Rakyat Post reported.

