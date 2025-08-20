Man climbs wall & steals 12 fish from M’sia restaurant aquarium, walks past employees after theft

Man steals fish from restaurant in Malaysia

An unusual theft occurred in Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia last Monday (18 Aug) when a man stole 12 fish from a restaurant at 5am in the morning.

CCTV footage from the incident shows the thief skilfully using a net to scoop fish from an aquarium and place them into his crossbody bag.

One Six World Restaurant reported the theft to the state assemblyman and held a press conference on Tuesday (19 Aug), urging local residents to remain vigilant.

Restaurant’s first fish theft in 7 years

Manager Zhu Jianyou (name transliterated from Mandarin) explained that One Six World Restaurant has been operating in the area for seven years, but this is the first time they’ve encountered a fish theft.

He stated that his father discovered the theft when he went to transfer the fish to another pond.

That was when he found only eight red tilapia fish remaining, instead of the 20 that had been in the aquarium.

Upon reviewing the CCTV footage, they saw that the thief had scaled the wall to steal the fish, which weighed nearly 12kg.

The footage also showed the man periodically scanning his surroundings to avoid detection, but he failed to notice the CCTV camera recording his actions.

The restaurant reported a loss of hundreds of ringgit from the theft.

Alleged thief a homeless man with mental illness

Some of the restaurant’s staff later recalled seeing the same man loitering near the store the night before the theft.

After stealing the fish, the thief walked past employees who were drinking tea, none of whom realised a robbery had just taken place.

Lobak state assemblyman Chew Seh Yong mentioned that some locals speculated the thief could be a homeless person with a mental illness.

However, these claims have not been confirmed.

Since the theft did not result in significant financial loss, the restaurant decided not to pursue legal action against the thief.

Featured image adapted from Sin Chew Daily and Oriental Daily News.