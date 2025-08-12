Man snatches S$16k gold chain during Carousell meet-up in Clementi, caught by victim & passerby

Man charged for stealing S$16k gold chain & possession of folding knife, caught by own victim

A 23-year-old man has been charged after stealing a S$16,000 gold chain during a Carousell meet-up in Clementi.

The man had snatched the chain and run, only to be chased down and caught by the very man he stole it from.

The pursuit ended with the help of a passer-by, and police later found the gold chain and a folding knife on the suspect.

Suspect arranges Carousell meet-up with victim

According to a press release by the Singapore Police Force (SPF), the victim — whose identity has not been released — had listed the gold chain, valued at S$16,400, for sale on Carousell.

They then arranged to meet a potential buyer, the suspect, in the Clementi Avenue 4 area on 10 Aug.

On the stated date and location, the suspect met the victim to view the chain.

The victim placed it on a weighing machine to show its weight before handing it over for closer inspection.

Without warning, the suspect then allegedly bolted with the chain.

Refusing to let the thief get away, the victim sprinted after the suspect and managed to catch and detain him along Commonwealth Avenue West, with assistance from a passerby.

Police said both the stolen chain and a folding knife were recovered from the suspect.

Passerby commended by police

The passerby who helped detain the suspect was Mr Lee Yew Thye, 57.

Mr Lee was later commended for his actions by the Commanding Officer of Clementi Neighbourhood Police Centre, Superintendent Alvin Ong “for stepping forward to assist with the arrest” and for promptly calling the police.

He was recognised during a public-spiritedness award ceremony held at Clementi Police Division on 11 Aug.

Suspect charged with theft & carrying weapons

The suspect was charged on 12 Aug with theft and possession of offensive weapons in a public place.

If convicted of theft, he could face up to three years’ imprisonment, a fine, or both. Carrying offensive weapons in public carries a penalty of up to three years in prison and at least six strokes of the cane.

