22-Year-Old Man Steals Pokémon Cards From S’pore Shops, Arrested Before He Could Catch ‘Em All

Man Steals Pokémon Cards From Shops In Paya Lebar & Clementi, Energy Cards Among 500 Seized

Collectable items like Pokémon cards saw a surge in value over the course of the Covid-19 pandemic, and continue to appreciate.

Such attractive prices have seemingly caught the attention of unscrupulous individuals as well.

Recently, the police arrested a 22-year-old man suspected of stealing Pokémon cards in several theft cases.

The police seized 500 Pokémon cards in his possession, including several rare ones like VMax and Terastal cards but also common energy cards.

Man allegedly steals Pokémon cards from Paya Lebar & Clementi stores

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) shared in a Facebook post on Monday (7 Aug) that they were first alerted to the case in May 2023, after several victims reported the theft of boxes of Pokémon cards in Paya Lebar and Clementi.

On 9 May, one of the victims contacted the police, claiming that the same culprit had returned to the store.

The police managed to track the man and found an opened box of Pokémon cards that “did not belong to him” in his possession.

Police seize 500 cards from suspect

After conducting ground enquiries and studying surveillance footage, the police established that the man was involved in three other cases of “theft in dwelling”, all of which happened in the same month.

They subsequently arrested the 22-year-old and seized 500 cards in his possession.

Pictures courtesy of SPF showed a wide variety of cards ranging from common energy cards to rarer ones like VMax and Terastal cards.

The man will be charged today (8 Aug) with theft in dwelling and fraudulent possession of property.

For theft in dwelling, the man may face up to seven years’ jail and a fine.

The second charge comes with a maximum one-year jail term, up to S$2,000 fine, or both.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Police Force on Facebook.