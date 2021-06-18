Man Stuck At HDB Lift Lobby With No Escape

Lifts in HDB blocks provide residents with great convenience, so much so that we often get annoyed whenever they break down or are under maintenance.

Recently, the absence of an HDB lift was strongly felt by an individual who was left stranded at a lobby after the elevator experienced a power failure.

The man was reportedly stuck on the 12th floor and had no access to a staircase.

Man gets stuck at lobby when lift loses power

In a Facebook video shared by Singapore Incidents on Thursday (17 Jun), a man was seen complaining to himself about being stuck at a lift lobby.

In the 20-second video, he explained that a “power failure” sign popped up on the lift’s LED screen when he was about to head down from the 12th floor.

He then looked around and found himself stranded at the lift lobby with no access to a staircase.

Not sure of what to do, he joked about leaping down to the ground floor as he panned his phone over the ledge.

You can watch the whole video here.

Netizens point out design flaw

Though it’s fairly obvious that the flat’s design hasn’t aged well, netizens suggested that the lift lobbies, allegedly built as part of the Lift Upgrading Programme (LUP), have not done any better.

A deliveryman commented that he had made deliveries in a similarly designed block and felt that the layout poses a fire hazard.

Another user pointed out that modifications had been made to the configuration and that the engineers are to blame for the awkward design.

MS News has contacted the Housing Development Board (HDB) for more information and will update this article accordingly.

HDB lift lobby was built during LUP

According to History SG, many old flats in Singapore do not have direct lift access to each floor when they were built before 1990. This was to protect the privacy of the residents and reduce construction costs.

However, with Singapore’s greying population, HDB introduced the LUP in 2001. They then set off to build lift access for all floors in estates across the country.

The project would only go ahead if it receives at least a 75% approval rate.

Hope man found a safe way out

While the comments in the video were hilarious, the situation can be quite distressing.

It also poses some safety questions, especially in a time where deliveries have become a common practice in Singapore.

Hopefully, the man in the video found his way out, either through the resident’s homes or a miraculously functional lift.

What would you do if you were in his shoes? Let us know in the comments.

