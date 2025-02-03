29-year-old man in Taiwan dies after family suffocates him as part of exorcism ritual

Man in Taiwan dies after family suffocates him during exorcism ritual

In December 2023, a 29-year-old man, surnamed Chen, died after his family suffocated him during an exorcism ritual in Taiwan.

According to an ETtoday report, Mr Chen had been exhibiting strange behaviour prior to the occasion, including refusing to eat or drink for several days.

When medical treatment failed to improve his condition, his family took him to a shrine in their home in the Huwei township of Yunlin County to perform an exorcism.

Mother reaches into son’s throat during exorcism

The exorcism, performed by Mr Chen’s parents and younger brother, involved the father and brother holding down his limbs while his mother reached into his throat with her bare hands, reportedly trying to “catch the ghost.”

This action led to the man suffocating.

Afterwards, the family called an ambulance, but Mr Chen had no pulse or signs of breathing upon arrival at the hospital, Taiwanese news outlet CNA reported.

Hospital staff notified the police as the cause of death was unknown.

When police arrived at the scene to collect evidence, they found the mother kneeling before the shrine, mumbling to herself, as if confessing her sins.

Victim’s family sentenced on 2 Feb

In the investigation, police confirmed that the entire family was employed and no one had a disability certificate.

Mr Chen worked at a frozen food factory, his father was a delivery driver, his younger brother worked at a pig farm, and his mother was a housekeeper.

Neighbours also described the family as seemingly normal.

The judge suggested that the family’s low level of education led them to believe Mr Chen was possessed by a ghost, which prompted the ritual and subsequent suffocation.

On 2 February, Mr Chen’s mother was sentenced to three years and six months in prison for causing her son’s death.

His father received a two-year prison sentence, with five years’ suspension and a fine of NTD 200,000 (S$8,273).

His younger brother was also sentenced to two years in prison with five years’ suspension, fined NTD 100,000 (S$4,137), and ordered to complete 240 hours of community service.

Also read: Man in India swallows live chick in alleged ritual to have child, dies from suffocation

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from HK01.