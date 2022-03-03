Singapore TikTok User Trolls Telegram Job Recruiter & Gets Ghosted

Receiving ‘job offers’ on Telegram has become a common occurrence for Singaporeans. Sometimes, scammers get exposed and become a source of entertainment for others.

On Monday (28 Feb), a TikTok user in Singapore decided to take the opportunity to make everyone laugh.

After he was contacted twice by a recruiter named “Abby”, he started to repeatedly troll her with voice messages before she eventually ghosted him.

TikTok user offered a job through Telegram

On Monday (28 Feb), a Singaporean man posted a screen recording of his conversation with a Telegram job recruiter, Abby, on TikTok.

In his voice message reply, he trolled Abby by telling her he was interested in the job. Inquiring about the salary, he asked if the currency would be in Singapore dollars or “peanuts”.

He also enquired about the job scope and asked if he would be working from home.

Probably amused by the OP’s actions, one TikTok user quoted a line where he refers to the job as a joke.

According to the TikTok video’s caption, Abby deleted her account after their conversation without giving him a job.

Recruiter contacts him again on a new account

On Tuesday (1 Mar), the OP received another message from Abby, which he likewise posted on TikTok.

When he asked her why she deleted her account, she replied that she had faced issues with it.

This time, Abby asked him to send text messages instead. However, he continued sending voice messages telling her that he was going to buy lunch and that he was in school.

He then continued trolling the recruiter by saying he could only send voice messages because,

I actually prefer voice la, because I really love to talk you know? Typing is so boring. When you talk, WOW, it’s just better, you know what I mean right?

When a commenter asked if Abby continued replying him, he answered that she blue ticked him, which meant that she read his messages without replying.

All in good fun

It can be frustrating to continuously receive dubious messages on Telegram.

However, this TikTok user managed to make the best of the situation and gave many people a good laugh.

Jokes aside, we hope that people will remain vigilant about possible online scams if they come across suspicious text messages.

