Man in Thailand treks over 20km to visit dying wife in different province

Man walked over 20km barefoot to visit critically ill wife in another province

In a heart-wrenching act of devotion, a man in Thailand walked more than 20km barefoot, injuring both feet, in a desperate attempt to return home and see his seriously ill wife one last time, reports Thai news channel Channel 7.

The man injured both feet as a result of the long trek.

Rushed home after receiving tragic phone call

On Tuesday (8 July) night, the man had received a heartbreaking phone call from his daughter, informing him that his wife was gravely ill and near death.

The man was in Nakhon Si Thammarat Province at the time, while his wife was in Surat Thani Province — the two provinces are about 165km apart.

Upon hearing about the tragic news, the man immediately asked relatives to help him return home.

However, due to urgent commitments, his relatives could only drop him off at the entrance of Thung Yai District, which lies between Nakhon Si Thammarat Province and Surat Thani Province.

Determined to get home, the man continued his journey on foot.

Man found bleeding from both feet

Unfortunately for the man, he was unable to find any intercity vehicles to pick him up — he had no choice but to walk barefoot in the scorching heat.

He pushed on for over 20km, until his feet were torn and bleeding.

A rescue team was eventually alerted after he was seen collapsed by the roadside.

Upon arriving, they found him exhausted and bleeding from both feet.

The officers treated his wounds and reached out to local residents for support. People from the community quickly responded, donating between 200 (S$7.83) and 500 baht (S$19.59) each.

A petrol station owner in the area, upon hearing his story, even offered free fuel for the rescue vehicle so the man could be driven directly to see his wife.

It is unclear if the man managed to reach home in time to see his wife for the final time.

Also read: Man walks over 700km across Thailand with one set of clothes in effort to overcome cannabis addiction



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from ไพรวัลย์ อุบลกาญจน์ on Facebook.