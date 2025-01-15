Firefighters stop man from jumping off building in M’sia, he turns out to be a wanted criminal

Firefighters in Malaysia stop man from jumping off building, he turns out to be wanted criminal

On Monday (13 Jan), firefighters successfully stopped a 29-year-old man from jumping off a building in Kluang, Malaysia.

Interestingly, it was later discovered that the man they saved was a wanted criminal.

According to a Guangming Daily report, police and firefighters were alerted to the incident at about 6.47pm.

Firefighters gently approached man standing on building ledge

Kluang Fire and Rescue Department dispatched 10 firefighters, 1 LFRT fire truck, and 1 emergency medical rescue fire truck (EMRS) to the scene.

Mohd Fauzi Nor, director of the fire department, said firefighters offered the man a bottle of water and a cigarette to distract him and lower his guard.

The fire and rescue teams were also split into two groups, one on standby upstairs while the other set up safety equipment on the ground floor in case he fell.

As they conversed with the man, the firefighters gradually approached him and pulled him closer to the window.

Man wanted for drug cases

Once he was brought to a safe location, firefighters handed the man over to the police for investigation.

According to Kluang Police District Chief Balin, they arrested the suspect, who was wanted for two drug cases.

The suspect is currently unemployed and the police have been unsuccessful in contacting his wife, the police chief added.

Also read: Man in China attempts to jump from bridge while holding his 3 young children, later rescued