M’sian Man Wins S$6.8M Lottery After Betting On Numbers From Nightmare Of Him Getting Robbed

Malaysian Man Wins Lottery After Betting On Numbers In Nightmare

Many punters who try their luck at the lottery will be familiar with the myriad of superstitions, such as buying 4D after a car accident.

However, this Malaysian man decided to do the exact opposite, betting on numbers that appeared in a nightmare he had of being robbed.

Luckily for him, his bad dream turned out to be a good omen when he hit the jackpot and took home the S$6.8 million (RM22.8 million) prize.

Man wins lottery by using numbers that appeared in nightmare

According to The Sun Daily, the 68-year-old retiree was the winner of the TOTO 4D Jackpot earlier this month, on 9 Oct.

He reportedly purchased a standard ticket and won a staggering S$6.8 million (RM22,832,968.10) out of the total S$7.4 million (RM24,974,321.89).

“I had a bad dream about me getting robbed and it was a nightmare,” The Sun quoted him as saying.

He later decided to bet on the numbers that appeared in the dream – 1592 and 4412 – for three consecutive draws.

Waited for children to return so they could collect prize together

However, he collected the winnings a week later because he was waiting for his children to return to Malaysia.

“My wife and I had sleepless nights while waiting for my children who are working abroad to come back and claim the jackpot together,” he said to The Sun Daily.

The man also hopes to give some of his newfound wealth to his children, so they can make good use of it in the future.

Hope he enjoys a happy retirement with the money

While he could have chosen to keep the prize to himself, it’s heartwarming to know that he thought of his children every step of the way.

Beyond helping his family, we hope that the lucky winner will be able to spend a fulfilling retirement thanks to his unexpected windfall.

