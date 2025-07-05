65-year-old man found dead at foot of Punggol HDB block, woman apprehended

Woman apprehended under Mental Health Act after man was found dead at Punggol block

A 65-year-old man was found dead at the foot of an HDB block in Punggol on Thursday (3 July), in a reported relationship dispute.

A woman was apprehended after the tragic incident at Block 654C Punggol Drive.

Blue tent seen at foot of Punggol block

A reader had alerted Shin Min Daily News to the presence of a blue tent at the foot of the block.

Two police officers were also seen standing near the tent, which was on a grass verge next to the block.

While some branches of the surrounding trees were broken, no bloodstains were observed at the scene.

When reporters arrived at the scene, a nearby resident told them the deceased was a Chinese uncle, but did not know any further details.

No foul play suspected

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it received a call for assistance at the location at about 5.55am on 3 July.

A 65-year-old man was found lying motionless at the foot of the block, SPF added.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedic.

The police do not suspect foul play, based on preliminary investigations.

59-year-old woman apprehended after man found dead in Punggol

Additionally, a 59-year-old woman was apprehended under Section 7 of the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act 2008.

According to Singapore Statutes Online, the Act says that the police must apprehend any person who is believed to be in danger to their own life or the life of another person, and is reasonably suspected of suffering from a mental disorder.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The case comes just five days after a 29-year-old man was found dead at the foot of a block in Telok Blangah. In that case, a 21-year-old woman was also apprehended under the same Act.

Helplines available

Helplines are available for those struggling with mental health issues.

Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221 4444

SAF Hotline (For SAF Personnel): 1800 278 0022

National Care Hotline: 1800-202-6868

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Institute of Mental Health’s Mobile Crisis Service: 6389-2222

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

