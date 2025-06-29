29-year-old man found dead at foot of Telok Blangah HDB block, woman arrested

Man found dead at Telok Blangah block was reportedly in a relationship with arrested woman

A 29-year-old man was found dead at the foot of an HDB block in Telok Blangah on Saturday (28 June), in a reported relationship dispute.

A woman believed to be his girlfriend was arrested after the tragic incident at Block 17A Telok Blangah Crescent, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Man & woman lived in Telok Blangah block, had got into argument

Residents told the paper that they saw the police in the area on Saturday afternoon, with a blue tent set up at the foot of the block.

Shin Min understands that the deceased and his 21-year-old girlfriend lived in the block.

The man was believed to have fallen from the window after they got into an argument, while the woman was arrested because she tried to take her own life.

Their neighbour, a 68-year-old woman named only as Madam Yu (transliterated from Mandarin), said she often heard the couple quarrelling loudly.

The man’s mother would occasionally come over to take care of the children, she added.

Man fell near a nearby wake

The spot where the man fell was within 100m of a wake being held at a nearby void deck, said relatives who were at the wake.

The man, who was stocky in build, was clad only in his underwear, they added.

A passing vehicle ran over his legs, and its driver got out to check, eyewitnesses also said.

No foul play suspected

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it received a call for assistance at the location at about 1.15pm on 28 June.

A 29-year-old man was found lying motionless at the foot of the block, SPF added.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The police do not suspect foul play, based on preliminary investigations.

Woman apprehended under Mental Health Act

Additionally, a 21-year-old woman was apprehended under Section 7 of the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act 2008.

According to Singapore Statutes Online, the Act says that the police must apprehend any person who is believed to be in danger to their own life or the life of another person, and is reasonably suspected of suffering from a mental disorder.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The case comes just one day after a 56-year-old woman was found dead at the foot of a block in Clementi.

Helplines available

Helplines are available for those struggling with mental health issues.

Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221 4444

SAF Hotline (For SAF Personnel): 1800 278 0022

National Care Hotline: 1800-202-6868

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Institute of Mental Health’s Mobile Crisis Service: 6389-2222

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

