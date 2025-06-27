56-year-old woman found dead at foot of HDB block in Clementi

Woman found motionless at foot of HDB block in Clementi, pronounced dead

A woman was found dead at the foot of an HDB block in Clementi on Friday (27 June).

Photos of the scene posted in XiaoHongShu showed that the police had cordoned off a large portion of the walkway next to Block 441A in Clementi Central.

Busy pedestrian area in Clementi blocked off

A netizen said on XiaoHongShu that they had passed by the area to buy cake when they saw the cordon.

The pedestrian area is usually packed with crowds due to the many shops, bakeries and bubble tea stores, but the blockage rendered it impassable.

The photos showed several police officers at the scene, along with Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel.

A large crowd of onlookers had also gathered, curious as to what had happened.

Another photo on XiaoHongShu showed at least two rescue personnel atop a sheltered walkway above a beauty shop.

Woman found dead in Clementi pronounced dead by paramedic

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it received a call for assistance at 10.50am on 27 June.

They found that a 56-year-old woman was lying motionless at the foot of Block 441A Clementi Avenue 3.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic, SPF added.

No foul play is suspected, based on preliminary investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Teenager found dead in 2022 around the same area of Clementi

This is not the first time a person has been found dead around this area.

In May 2022, an 18-year-old girl was found dead on a sheltered walkway at Block 441B Clementi Avenue 3.

Helplines available

Helplines are available for those struggling with mental health issues.

Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221 4444

SAF Hotline (For SAF Personnel): 1800 278 0022

National Care Hotline: 1800-202-6868

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Institute of Mental Health’s Mobile Crisis Service: 6389-2222

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

Featured image adapted from 瞌睡虫爱磨叽 on XiaoHongShu and 小麦 on XiaoHongShu.