Man allegedly steals nearly S$1K in necklaces from Woodlands stall when owner went to the toilet

Police investigating after man steals nearly S$1,000 in silver necklaces from Woodlands stall

When a Woodlands jewellery stall owner was in the toilet, a man allegedly took the chance to steal five silver necklaces worth nearly S$1,000 recently.

Police are investigating the alleged crime, which took just about 50 seconds to complete.

Man takes necklaces from Woodlands stall

According to a timestamp on CCTV footage from a hardware store, the incident occurred at around 10.36am on 24 March. The footage showed the jewellery stall at Block 303 Woodlands Street 31.

Shin Min Daily News reported that the jewellery stall owner covered the goods and left to use the toilet.

In the footage, a man could be seen repeatedly loitering around the closed stall, with many others passing through the area.

He then moved around to where the owner would be sitting and cautiously lifted the blue tarp covering the goods.

The man then proceeded to reach underneath and grabbed several items.

Shortly after, he casually walked away with at least one necklace visible in his left hand. He left the tarp in its disturbed state.

From the moment the alleged thief walked into frame to when he left, only about 50 seconds had elapsed.

58-year-old man assisting with police investigations

According to an employee at the hardware store, Ms Ding (transliterated), the stall owner returned and noticed that their items had been ransacked.

The stall owner alleged that five silver necklaces worth nearly S$1,000 had been taken. They thus called the police and asked for CCTV footage from Ms Ding.

The police told MS News that they received an alert to the case of theft at around 11.30am on 24 March.

“A 58-year-old man is assisting with investigations. Police investigations are ongoing.”

Also read: Australian man arrested for allegedly stealing S$842 worth of windbreakers at Changi Airport

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Featured image adapted from @sgfollowsall on Instagram.