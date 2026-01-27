Man in China wrecks house after wife buys dishwasher without his permission

Man causes havoc inside house after wife buys dishwasher without his consent

A man in Guangdong, China, allegedly wrecked parts of his family home after discovering that his wife had bought a dishwasher without his consent.

The appliance, which reportedly cost RMB1,500 (S$280), became the trigger for a heated domestic dispute that later went viral online.

Dishwasher purchase sparks argument

Earlier this month, the wife shared a video showing a dishwasher left half-installed in her kitchen, along with household items strewn across the living room floor.

According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the woman had ordered the dishwasher through an e-commerce platform.

In the video, she explained that she didn’t tell her husband about the purchase, as he was away at the time.

On the day of the installation, a technician called to confirm the appointment.

As the wife’s phone was with her husband, he answered the call and told the installer that they had not ordered any dishwasher.

The wife overheard the conversation and corrected him. After hanging up, the husband reportedly insisted that the dishwasher be returned, saying they were not buying it.

Husband orders installer to leave

Despite his objections, the wife allowed the installation to proceed later that evening. When the technician was drilling holes in the kitchen, the husband returned home and became visibly angry.

He allegedly told the installer to stop work and leave immediately, threatening to smash the appliance if he did not comply. The wife tried to intervene.

The husband reportedly argued that the family could not afford the added water and electricity costs, while the wife insisted otherwise, explaining that it was too cold to wash dishes by hand during winter.

The argument escalated, and the husband allegedly began damaging items in their living room.

Wife runs away from home following argument

Following the incident, the wife left the house and stayed at a hotel for a night.

In a separate video, she explained that her husband works in the city earning about RMB11,000 (S$2,000) a month, while she remains in their hometown to care for their two children.

She speculated that her husband might be resentful because she had fallen ill and did not work the previous year, adding that he was also dealing with significant debt.

She also revealed that her husband does not do the dishes himself, according to SCMP.

Man allows wife to buy smaller dishwasher

When the wife returned home, she filmed the moment her husband greeted her with a hug and apologised, causing her to break down in tears.

He told her they should not argue anymore and promised to change. He also clarified that he was not upset about the price of the dishwasher and said she could buy a smaller, more practical model instead.

As for damaging the living room, he said his wife was already familiar with his temper after many years together.

The couple, who have been married for 10 years, later posted a joint video explaining that the incident stemmed from poor communication and thanked netizens for their concern.

Featured image adapted from Douyin.