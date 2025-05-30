Manchester United fall to ASEAN All Stars, goes on ‘awkward’ bus tour in KL

Manchester United loses to ASEAN All Stars on 28 May

After a total wipeout of their Premier League season, the woes of Manchester United Football Club (Man U) continued in Southeast Asia with a 1-0 loss to the ASEAN All Stars at Bukit Jalil National Stadium, Kuala Lumpur, on Wednesday (28 May).

The defeat happened in front of a 72,550-strong crowd, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported, many of whom were disappointed after hoping for a light-hearted post-season showing.

Even though United fielded a starting XI featuring regular starters like Harry Maguire, Rasmus Højlund, Casemiro, and Kobbie Mainoo, the team looked far from its best.

Burmese forward Maung Maung Lwin broke the deadlock in the 71st minute with a blistering finish past Tom Heaton.

Some fans began leaving before the final whistle. Others stayed — to boo.

“It’s something we need maybe”: Amorim responds to fans’ frustration

Man U manager Ruben Amorin didn’t sugarcoat the performance during his post-match press conference.

“We should perform better. We were slow,” he said. “We still don’t have in us to win every exercise in training, every game.”

Addressing the audible frustration from the stands, he added: “The boos from the fans, I think it’s something that we need maybe. Because every game that we lost in the Premier League, they were always there.”

For Amorim, the loyalty of United’s fanbase has been remarkable, but he acknowledged that some tough love might be overdue: “If they see that it is not working, they will change the way they behave.”

A friendly match that didn’t feel so friendly

Despite the exhibition nature of the game, the result added to an already bruising narrative. Man U had just wrapped up their worst league finish since 1974 — 15th — and the defeat did little to lift the mood.

Filipino defender Amani Aguinaldo nearly scored in the 16th minute, and Mainoo saw a shot cleared off the line before half-time. But it was the ASEAN side that looked more energetic and cohesive.

While Maung’s goal sealed the game, the home team could have had a second, if not for Heaton’s late save.

Manchester United head to Hong Kong after awkward bus parade in KL

After the match, Manchester United had a bus parade around the streets of Kuala Lumpur, with media outlets describing it as “the most awkward bus parade ever”.

United now travel to Hong Kong for their final friendly on Friday (30 May).

After a turbulent season and another difficult evening, Amorim hinted at changes to come:

There (sic) will be some changes. Not today. Today was completely different.

He also praised the fans in Asia, noting: “These people believe in Manchester United no matter the context. It’s our job, our duty to improve the team.”

