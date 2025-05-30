2 Manchester United players show middle finger to fans in KL, receive flak from netizens

Manchester United players Amad Diallo & Alejandro Garnacho show middle finger to fans in KL

English football club Manchester United (Man U) got their Asian tour off to a rocky start by losing 1-0 to an ASEAN All-Stars team in Kuala Lumpur (KL).

But its players have received criticism for their off-pitch behaviour too, after two players were seen showing their middle fingers to fans on separate occasions.

Amad Diallo shows middle finger after getting off a bus

The first incident was depicted in a TikTok video showing Man U players getting off a bus and walking into a hotel in KL.

As fans crowded around them, winger Amad Diallo stepped off the bus and flashed his middle finger at them for no perceptible reason.

Another clip posted on X showed fans calling out, “Diallo, Diallo!” as he walked past them.

Netizens slam Manchester United player’s finger gesture

Amad’s rude gesture was slammed by netizens, with one describing it as “disgraceful”.

Another decried him as having a “far too big” ego.

One commenter linked the behaviour to Man U’s current malaise, comparing it with players’ behaviour during the club’s glory days, when they regularly competed for domestic and European trophies.

Amad says someone insulted his mother

Amad responded to the criticism in a post on X on Thursday (29 May), implying that someone had insulted his mother.

He admitted that he should not have flashed his middle finger but does not regret it, adding:

We had a great time in Malaysia with good people.

However, some netizens were not appeased, commenting on a TikTok video with the original sound to say that no mention of his mother was heard.

Others suggested that he could have reacted to those who called him “Diallo”, a name he is sensitive to due to a trafficking controversy in the past.

Alejandro Garnacho flashes middle finger while walking off pitch

The second incident was also caught on TikTok, in a video showing Manchester United players walking off the pitch after the dispiriting loss.

While it’s understandable that none of them look happy, winger Alejandro Garnacho flashed his middle finger at the camera.

The caption in the video wrote:

Imagine paying so much much money to watch Manchester United play in Malaysia for the first time in years… You saved up for this moment and you brought your kids to enjoy it with you. And you got the middle finger from one of the players…

Netizens dismayed over his act

Netizens expressed dismay over his actions, saying he should leave the club.

Strangely enough, both Amad and Garnacho were also seen pointing their middle fingers in a photo taken with other players and two fans.

Garnacho has yet to explain his reason behind the gesture.

Manchester United win match in Hong Kong

After the loss in KL, Manchester United finally won its second and last match of its post-season Asian tour on Friday (30 May).

After falling behind 0-1 at half-time against Hong Kong, it seemed like Manchester United would taste nothing but defeat during the tour, but thankfully for fans, the team rallied in the second half to win 3-1.

According to Man U’s website, they won the friendly courtesy of a brace from Chido Obi and Ayden Heaven’s injury-time header.

