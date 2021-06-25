Mandarin Orchard Deluxe Room Bookings Can Be Paid For Using SingapoRediscovers Vouchers

The June holidays may be ending, but the opportunity for a much-needed staycay, especially for working adults, is still around Affordable options are available too, if you know where to look.

One standout promo is the $100 per night staycation package on Mandarin Orchard Deluxe Rooms.

Available till next Monday (28 Jun), the deal is valid for bookings between 25 Jun and 3 Oct 2021.

Guest can also use their SingapoRediscovers Vouchers for the deal so it’s more friendly on their wallets.

Mandarin Orchard deluxe rooms from $100

Mandarin Orchard Singapore, in collaboration with Trip.com, recently launched a $100/night deal for their Deluxe King and Twin Rooms.

The Deluxe King Rooms comes with a large king-sized bed while the Deluxe Twin Rooms are furnished with 2 single beds. Despite the different layouts, both are tranquil spaces ideal for a chill and exquisite staycation.

Guests who prefer to stay in bed can tune in to their favourite shows through the LCD TV or surf the net on the high-speed WiFi. For a chill weekend, binge on Loki or The Falcon and The Winter Soldier on Disney+.

Other essential amenities like wardrobes and an in-room safe are also available.

Comes with spacious & atas bathroom

Unlike our HDB apartments, the hotel comes with a sprawling bathroom that allows guests to go about their business in comfort.

Soak in the bathtub to momentarily forget the stressful WFH grind and recharge for the post-staycay hustle.

Premium swimming pool and diverse dining options

Being a 5-star hotel, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Mandarin Orchard Singapore comes with a slew of premium facilities.

Their outdoor swimming pool lets guests take a dip and soak in the sun. They can also sit on one of the lounge chairs and have HTHT conversations with their partners while sipping on refreshing cocktails.

Dates with bae are never complete without a premium dining experience. Guests who want to splurge on atas food can check out the 5 dining options at the hotel:

Bar on 5

Chatterbox

Coffee & Crust

Shisen Hanten by Chen Kentaro

Triple Three

From their Michelin-worthy Si Chuan cuisine to local signature dishes, even die-hard foodies will be spoilt for choice.

Staycations in Phase 3

Under Singapore Tourism Board‘s guidelines, Staycations are still allowed under Phase 3 Heightened Alert.

However, hotels are required to follow safe management measures that can be found here.

Safe staycations at Mandarin Orchard deluxe rooms

$100 for a night at a 5-star hotel like Mandarin Orchard certainly sounds like a steal.

From staying in their homely suites to soaking in the pool to dining in their posh restaurants, a staycay at the luxurious hotel will surely help to soothe your mind and body.

If you’d like to have an affordable escape from the daily WFH grind, this is one deal that you should definitely consider.

In the meantime, you can head to their website to view the full list of deals.

