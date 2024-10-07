Veteran actor Marcus Chin suffers heart attack during filming, undergoes emergency heart surgery

Marcus Chin will be hospitalised for a few days after suffering heart attack

Actor Marcus Chin, a veteran of Singapore’s entertainment industry of more than 40 years, has been hospitalised after suffering a heart attack in the middle of filming.

Due to the severity of his condition, he had to undergo emergency heart surgery that same day.

Marcus Chin suffered heart attack on 7 Oct

Chin, 71, was working on a short film with actor Mark Lee at about 10.45am on Monday (7 Oct), his management agency King Kong Media Production told Lianhe Zaobao in a statement.

Ten minutes into the filming, he felt unwell and had to take a break.

Five minutes into the break, he returned to work, having felt better.

But another five minutes later, he started experiencing chills, a cold sweat, chest pain and breathing difficulties.

This prompted Lee to call for an ambulance.

Marcus China suffered heart attack due to blocked arteries

Chin was taken to the National University Hospital in a conscious state, King Kong Media said.

Doctors diagnosed him with coronary artery disease caused by blocked arteries supplying oxygenated blood to the heart.

One artery was fully blocked, while two others showed signs of blockage.

Due to the life-threatening nature of the disease, coronary artery bypass surgery was immediately performed on him at about 1pm.

He has to stop all work for at least 1 month

After the successful operation, which took about one hour, Chin will be hospitalised for observation for three to four days, the agency said.

If there are no major issues, he will be discharged to rest at home.

Doctors have advised him to stop all work temporarily, and rest for at least one month.

He would also have to avoid overworking himself even after recovery.

His upcoming gigs must be postponed or cancelled

King Kong Media said Chin had a full schedule of work for the next few months, including theatre, singing, hosting, performing, live broadcasting and leading tour groups.

All these gigs will have to be either postponed or cancelled.

The agency thanked supporters for their care and concern on behalf of Chin, and wished him a speedy recovery.

Chin has won four consecutive Top 10 Most Popular Male Artiste awards

Chin, who’s also a getai performer and radio host, used to be a highly sought-after host and singer in the region during the ’70s and ’80s.

He cinched his fourth consecutive Top 10 Most Popular Male Artiste award in April.

He’s also a deejay at radio station LOVE 97.2FM and is an artiste of King Kong Media, which is helmed by Lee.

Also read: Marcus Chin sings acceptance speech to thank supporters during Star Awards

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from King Kong Media Production via Shin Min Daily News on Facebook and Google Maps.