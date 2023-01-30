Marie Kondo Admits Her House Is Now ‘Messy’, Says Spending Time With Her Children Is Priority

Marie Kondo Admits Her House Is Now ‘Messy’, Wants To Spend More Time With Children

Before the Chinese New Year festivities, many of us would have taken a leaf out of Marie Kondo’s book for some spring cleaning.

However, after giving birth to her third child, the decluttering expert revealed that her house is now “messy”.

In a media webinar, Ms Kondo shared that she has taken a back seat from tidying and organising to spend more time with her children.

Marie Kondo says spending time with her children is priority

According to The Washington Post, the 38-year-old Ms Kondo held the webinar to promote her new book, “Marie Kondo’s Kurashi at Home: How to Organize Your Space and Achieve Your Ideal Life.”

During the webinar, she shared that her life experienced a significant change after she gave birth to her third child in 2021.

As a result, she has put off cleaning and organising in favour of these responsibilities.

“My home is messy, but the way I am spending my time is the right way for me at this time at this stage of my life,” she said.

For many people, keeping a perfectly organised space is unrealistic, Ms Kondo explained.

As a professional tidier, she would try her best to keep her home clean.

“I have kind of given up on that in a good way for me. Now I realise what is important to me is enjoying spending time with my children at home,” she admitted.

Plans days carefully to spend time with children while being productive

Marie has two other daughters — Satsuki and Miko — with her husband Takumi Kawahara. Mr Kawahara is the chief executive officer of KonMari Media, the company she founded.

The couple now carefully plan their days to spend time with their children while getting other tasks done.

For instance, her husband goes to bed at the same time as the children and wakes up at 4am.

However, as their children grow up, Marie realises that her way of life will change again.

The important thing, perhaps, is that rather than focusing on her words about tidying up as much as possible, one should do what makes them spark joy. Right now, for Ms Kondo, that’s spending time with her kids.

