Public Advised To Check Marina Bay Crowd Levels Online On NYE As Thousands Expected There

Large Crowds Expected At Marina Bay On NYE, 700 Police Officers Will Be Deployed

For the first time in three years, the fireworks show will be back in the Marina Bay area on New Year’s Eve (NYE) and Singaporeans are expected to turn up in the thousands.

It is estimated that large crowds will be there for the Countdown starting at about 6pm.

The police have advised the public to check crowd levels on an online portal that will go live on 31 Dec prior to heading down to the area.

According to The Straits Times (ST), over 700 police officers will also be deployed to manage the crowds in the vicinity.

Public advised to check crowd levels at Marina Bay

The police are expecting large crowds in the Marina Bay area this Saturday (31 Dec). Crowd numbers are estimated to return to pre-pandemic levels of about 300,000 people.

The police are now advising revellers to check crowd levels online before heading down.

This can be done on Crowd@MarinaBay, an information portal that will go live on 31 Dec at 6pm, reported Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

The live map will display the crowd situation around Marina Reservoir including Marina Bay Sands, the Padang, The Float@Marina Bay, and City Hall.

When the capacity of these areas reaches planned safety thresholds, these areas will be closed.

In the event that this occurs, diversion towards alternative routes will be implemented. These will be displayed on the live map.

Entrances and exits of MRT stations around Marina Bay may be closed to regulate the crowd flow. Trains might also skip affected stations such as Bayfront MRT station.

The police said other stations like City Hall and Raffles Place are also expected to be crowded.

They encourage the public to use other nearby MRT stations such as Esplanade, Downtown, and Marina Bay.

Over 700 police officers will be deployed

To ensure everyone’s safety, more than 700 police officers will be deployed to conduct enhanced patrols.

CNA reported that they will be managing crowds at areas such as The Promontory, One Fullerton, and Esplanade Park.

Besides the enhanced police presence, other security measures such as barricades and concrete blocks can be expected at the countdown.

Drones will also be used by the police to assist in crowd control.

These allow police to check crowd size, flow, and density. Some are also equipped with speakers to broadcast public safety measures to the crowd.

In addition, police cameras, blinkers, speakers, and electronic signs will be placed in crowded areas.

Cooperate with security personnel

To facilitate the event, there will be road closures on 31 Dec. Do refer to the image below for the affected roads.

Due to this and the limited parking spaces, the public is advised to take public transport to the Marina Bay area, reported CNA.

After the event, the dispersal of crowds is expected to be slow. Signages will be put up to guide the public on the route to be taken.

The police seek the public’s understanding that heavy traffic and delays are expected.

They urge everyone to be patient and cooperate with security personnel.

While additional security measures have been put in place, the police emphasise that everyone has a role to play in ensuring the safety and security of the public.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from shubhankars19 on Unsplash.