Marina Bay Projection Show Will Run From 26-31 Dec

With another difficult year of the pandemic coming to an end, it’s a good time to pay homage to the people who have helped the community through their actions, be it big or small.

As we usher in 2022, light projections will be shone on the facades of some of our most iconic landmarks at Marina Bay from 26-31 Dec.

Source

Named Share The Moment, the project aims to showcase wholesome stories of kindness and generosity in our community through 15 animated artworks.

Marina Bay projection show transforms landmarks into moving art

Some of the most iconic landmarks in the Marina Bay precinct will transform into canvases for these beautiful projections.

The Fullerton Hotel will showcase colourful pairs of hands that represent all the kind souls that have lent a helping hand over the past year.

Source

Our beloved Merlion will also feature an artwork inspired by 2 cleaning and hotel firms. These 2 companies had led initiatives that helped uplift marginalised communities over the past year.

Source

Meanwhile, the ArtScience Museum at Marina Bay Sands will also feature artwork inspired by a youth empowerment programme.

Source

This programme creates opportunities for disadvantaged students to discover their talents via non-academic pathways.

Although the projection show runs nightly from 26 to 31 Dec, you can check on their full schedule to pick the most suitable timing to head down.

Share The Moment projects animated stories of kindness & generosity

Ending the year on a touching note, Share The Moment is a light projection show that will run from 26-31 Dec.

Through a series of vibrant animated projections, stories of the President’s Volunteerism & Philanthropy Award 2021 nominees will be reimagined and displayed along facades of various landmarks.

Paying homage to our invisible heroes

With 2021 coming to an end, it’s a great time to pay homage to the kind souls who went above and beyond for their communities.

As difficult as it has been over the past year, these invisible heroes have done their bit to make the lives of the people around them better.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted by Facebook.