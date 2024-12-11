Man lifts Marina Square escalator landing with bollards to show safety hazard, management removes them

Marina Square removes escalator bollards due to safety hazard

On 27 Nov, netizen Jay Sng uploaded a video of an escalator at the Marina Square shopping centre showing a safety hazard involving its escalator bollards.

The escalator landing featured a bollard meant to prevent things like trolleys or prams from using it.

In the video, Mr Sng pushed onto the bollard like a lever, which pulled the metal landing open.

The escalator’s moving parts could be seen through the resulting opening.

“Somebody could fall in,” he said, replacing the landing shut.

In the caption, Mr Sng wrote that he had spotted the bollard being “oddly placed” and realised the safety hazard.

He explained that a longer lever like the bollard would overcome the screws keeping the landing closed.

He said he insisted that security guards look at the issue themselves as it could be potentially fatal.

Mr Sng allegedly told security they should switch off the escalator, cordon it off, and check for a similar hazard with the other escalators.

He added in another comment that he filmed the video to raise awareness for the public, especially to protect the children and the elderly.

Mall removes bollards on 28 Nov

On 3 Dec, Mr Sng made another post after noticing that the bollards had been removed.

He thanked Marina Square Mall for considering the feedback seriously and taking action.

Mr Sng also found that management removed all other escalator bollards in the mall too, alongside fastening the metal plates of the landings.

A spokesperson for Singapore Land Group, which manages Marina Square, told MS News that it was notified of the incident on 28 Nov.

Singapore Land Group removed the bollards from all escalators on the same day.

“The safety of our shoppers is of utmost importance.”

It is also working closely with the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) on investigations and follow-up actions.

