Marina Square Sale Has Up To 60% Off Luggage & Travel Accessories For Upcoming Holidays

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Marina Square Sale Offers Up To 60% Off Travel Goods

Once border restrictions were lifted last year, many travel-starved Singaporeans took the opportunity to catch the next flights out of the country.

Given how long the pandemic has been, it’s no surprise if you find that your luggage has gotten a little rusty from the years of neglect.

An upcoming luggage sale in Marina Square will catch your interest, as it has up to 60% off luggage and travel goods.

Here’s what you need to know about shopping for your next overseas trip.

Travel goods fair at Marina Square includes brands like JanSport & Thule

According to the Facebook post on The Planet Traveller on Monday (20 Feb), the sale will be held from 22 Feb to 5 Mar.

Visitors can expect to browse over 3,000 luggage, backpacks and travel accessories at the event.

Finding an affordable one that suits your budget will be a walk in the park, as their array of luggage and travel accessories have discounts of up to 50% and 60% off, respectively.

Despite being branded as The Planet Traveller sale, there are a host of other participating brands, such as Echolac, JanSport, Bellroy, Thule, Osprey, and Pacsafe. If you have your eye on their products, this is your chance to get them at up to 50% off.

Speaking of travelling, most people would know it’s essential to keep hydrated when exploring new places. You’ll need a sizeable, durable water bottle that lasts you for hours.

Get them at specially discounted prices at the sale if you’re a VIP member of The Planet Traveller.

Planet Traveller travel goods fair lasts till 5 Mar

With travel restrictions finally lifted, we’re sure that many are eager to book their next flights overseas.

If you need new luggage and travel accessories, consider heading down to the fair from 22 Feb to 5 Mar to get a replacement.

Here are the full deets on how to get there:



Marina Square

Address: 6 Raffles Blvd, Singapore 039594

Nearest MRT: City Hall Station, Promenade Station

Opening Hours: 10am to 10pm daily

Here’s to finding new travel items you can create new memories with when trekking the world.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SG EverydayOnSales on Facebook.