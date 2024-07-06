Marine Parade bus stop has poor visibility due to pillars, LTA considering video screens

Pillars installed in front of Marine Parade bus stop due to drains: Transport Minister

A bus stop in Marine Parade has irked commuters who complain that they have poor visibility of incoming buses.

The main issue, according to netizens, are the pillars situated in front of the stop.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) is considering installing video screens to solve the problem.

Marine Parade bus stop pillars block view of buses

A photo of the bus stop was shared on Reddit, with the contributor saying it was the one opposite Parkway Parade, i.e. outside Marine Parade MRT Exit 2. They also asked:

Which genius designed this?

The row of support pillars obscured the view of incoming buses, they said. A few commuters can be seen standing in front of the pillars to get a better view.

Several commentators agreed that it was a bad idea to install the pillars there.

Another said it reminded them of “that Punggol bus stop”.

This ostensibly refers to the bus stop outside Punggol MRT with pillars blocking commuters’ view of approaching buses.

Marine Parade bus stop also has 2 bays

In the same Reddit thread, a netizen highlighted another problem with the bus stop: It has two bus bays.

Apparently, some buses are supposed to stop at one of the bays and other buses stop at the other, confusing commuters.

A respondent said that they waited at the wrong bay for their bus and had to dash 5m to the other one when it arrived.

Pillars installed in front due to underground drains: Chee Hong Tat

Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat explained the reasons behind the design of the Marine Parade bus stop in a Facebook post on Saturday (6 July).

He said the supporting pillars hold up the roof of the bus stop, and they had to be installed at the front instead of the back due to underground drains at the back.

If the pillars were built on top of the drains, maintenance work would be hampered, he added.

LTA considered other locations for the bus stop but eventually decided to build it there so commuters could walk a shorter distance from the MRT.

The minister acknowledged that it meant “commuters could not clearly see the approaching buses when they are seated inside the bus stop”.

LTA considering installing video screens

A solution to the problem would be to make use of technology, Mr Chee said.

He suggested that a camera be installed to record incoming traffic and the footage played on screens at the bus stop. This will allow commuters at the bus stop to see what buses are coming.

The minister has directed LTA to consider doing this, among other solutions.

If it works, the idea could also be extended to other bus stops with similar visibility problems, he added.

LTA will improve signage at bus stop

As for the two bus bays, LTA has explained that many buses stop at the bus stop.

Thus, the buses were separated to avoid commuters having to walk longer distances to board their buses.

However, this has created a situation where “commuters are not sure what buses stop at which bay”, Mr Chee said.

LTA will improve the signage at the bus stop so commuters will be clearly directed where to wait for their buses, the minister added.

After a review, an update on the improvements to the bus stop will be provided.

