Marks & Spencer Closing Raffles City Outlet, Holding Moving-Out Sale

Marks & Spencer is known for their toiletries and specialty snacks. Sadly, after 34 years, their Raffles City outlet will be closing down.

Source

Their last day will be on 31 Dec, and they’re having a closing sale with items at up to 70% off.

This comes after sister brand Robinsons’ closing of their remaining outlets at Raffles City and The Heeren.

However, they recently said they are not exiting the Singapore market, having opened their Waterway Point pop-up in Nov.

Marks & Spencer holding moving out sale

Marks & Spencer put out an ad on The Straits Times on Thursday (10 Dec) to inform of their moving out of Raffles City.

The outlet’s last day of operation will be on New Year’s Eve, 31 Dec 2020.

Image courtesy of MS News reader

The ad also says “everything must go” and the moving-out sale will have up to 70% off on goods.

Furthermore, there will be a special offer for wines and a 12.12 exclusive of 12% off with a minimum of $100 spent.

No plans to leave Singapore

Despite this move, Marks & Spencer said they have no intentions to close their “thriving business” in Singapore, they told Business Times.

Source

Without their Raffles City outlet, they will still have 9 stores open in our island nation. This includes a pop-up at Waterway Point and a food store at One Raffles Place.

Looks like there’s no need to rush down to catch any last glimpses, although they do need to clear stocks.

Department stores downsizing

With the pandemic taking its toll on businesses, it’s sad but unsurprising to see big names like Marks & Spencer and Robinsons closing outlets.

The silver lining is that loyal fans of the department store can still find their products in other parts of Singapore.

Marks & Spencer Raffles City

Address: 252 North Bridge Road #02-06/07 Raffles City Shopping Centre, Singapore 179103

Opening hours: Monday-Sunday, 11am–8pm

Nearest MRT station: City Hall

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and Google Maps.