Robinsons Sale Begins On 6 Nov & Will Go On Until All Stocks Are Sold

Since news broke about Robinsons’ imminent closure, Singaporeans have flocked to its stores to visit the department store one last time. Long lines have been seen outside the department store as a result.

If you’ve yet to pay the department store one last visit, perhaps this might incentivise you enough to do so.

See, Robinsons announced that it’ll be commencing its closing-down sale from Friday (6 Nov), where customers can look forward to storewide discounts on products ranging from beauty, homeware, and accessories.

Robinsons closing down sale starts on 6 Nov

If you have been meaning to pay the iconic department store one last visit, now a great time to do so.

In light of its imminent closure, Robinsons will be having a storewide sale from Friday (6 Nov).

The everything-must-go sale will feature discounted products ranging from fashion, beauty, homeware, accessories, and even travel items, reported The Straits Times (ST).

Robinsons sale at both remaining outlets

The closing-down sale will be held at both of Robinsons’ remaining outlets at The Heeren and Raffles City Shopping Centre.

According to ST, the sale will go on until all stocks are sold.

Customers are encouraged to take the opportunity to snag products at Robinsons at reduced prices.

Complains over undelivered mattresses and vouchers

Robinsons came under fire for its alleged mishandling of mattress purchases and voucher usage shortly after the department store announced its imminent closure.

35 complaints have allegedly been lodged against Robinsons over undelivered mattresses that amounted to around $145,000.

On Thursday (5 Nov), Robinsons’ liquidator KordaMentha assured customers who purchased Simmons, Sealy, Serta, and King Koil mattresses that their items will be delivered.

For those who paid in full for mattresses from Mattress International (MaxCoil), the company urged customers to cancel their payments with their respective banks, reported ST.

Orders will be fulfilled once customers redirect their purchases and make payment to MaxCoil.

Discussions with other mattress companies are ongoing and KordaMentha will provide the necessary updates when available.

Complaints were also received over vouchers that could now only be used if customers spend twice the value of the voucher.

Some sought to get refunds as there are limited stocks left in Robinsons stores.

Bid one last farewell to Robinsons

Robinsons situation may seem complicated now, but that’s expected as they are now in the hands of their liquidators.

Despite that, the closing down sales will be a great opportunity for Singaporeans to pay the beloved department store one last visit.

Know someone who’s keen on snagging some items from Robinsons? Tag them in the comments below and jio them to the sale!

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and Twitter.