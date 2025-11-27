Man’s 20-year marriage falls apart after wife meets another woman on TikTok

Man airs out marital woes with wife of 20 years

An anonymous Facebook post made public on 14 Nov listed the deeply personal woes of a man with five children.

He described how his marriage fell apart after his wife met another woman on TikTok.

Wife described other woman as ‘adoptive sister’

According to the original poster (OP), his wife would always ask for his permission to go out with the other woman who she called her “adoptive sister”.

While he did not mind this behaviour at first, the man noticed that they started spending more time together without his knowledge.

Sometimes, his wife would even bring the woman to their home.

Couple had not been intimate for a long time

The turning point was when one of his children told him they often saw their mother and the woman spending time inside a locked room.

Fueling the suspicions was the man’s discovery of an adult toy resembling male genitalia inside a closet.

Arguments with his wife over the woman were frequent, according to the OP.

He also confessed that they had not been intimate for a long time.

The man claimed that his wife seemed to have no desire for him anymore and would make all sorts of excuses.

The post ended with him wondering if they had been cursed to separate, or if his wife was now just interested in women.

Netizens were fairly blunt in the comments section of the post.

Many advised the man to just file for a divorce, while others wished him luck.

