Married man in Thailand arrested for stealing women’s underwear

Man in Thailand steals women’s underwear for sexual gratification despite being married

Despite being married, a 43-year-old man in Thailand broke into a women’s dormitory to steal underwear for sexual pleasure.

Using security camera footage, the police were able to track down the culprit, reports Channel 7 News.

The ex-convict was later arrested and eventually admitted to the crime.

Wore helmet & climbed fence to steal underwear

On Wednesday (25 June), police received a report that a motorcyclist had sneaked into the women’s dormitory at a factory in Lamphun province.

Security camera footage showed a man wearing a black helmet climbing over a fence to steal underwear that were left out to dry.

After stealing the garments, he hopped back over the fence before racing off camera.

Based on the timestamp in the video, the incident happened at about 1.30am on Monday (23 June).

Subsequent police investigation linked the man to a string of underwear thefts in the area. In one instance, he allegedly broke into a residence and stole a gold necklace in addition to the underwear.

Admitted to the crime

Their investigation eventually led police to 43-year-old Veerachai. His record shows that he was previously in prison for a drug-related offence and finished his sentence three years ago.

They also discovered that he was married.

After arresting him at his home, police took him in for questioning. Veerachai admitted to stealing underwear from the dormitory, saying he had been under the influence of drugs. He said he liked sniffing underwear while pleasuring himself when he was high.

Also read: Underwear thief in Thailand caught after woman uses mother’s lingerie to lure him into trap