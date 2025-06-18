Woman in US marries man without his knowledge or consent, gets arrested

Woman in US arrested after she marries man without his knowledge

In a series of bizarre events, a 36-year-old woman in the US married a man without his knowledge, eventually leading to her arrest. Her victim only found out about the surprise marriage after she mailed him a copy of the certificate.

According to WCTV, the man from Texas found the package from his ex when he arrived home last Friday (13 June).

Reported ‘surprise marriage’ to police

Upon opening the package, the man found a photo of his ex holding a certificate of their marriage, which he did not attend. Deeper inside the package, he found a copy of the marriage certificate filed with the local clerk’s office.

The package, a gift bag from Bath & Body Works, also contained various items from the establishment.

Sensing something amiss, the man reported the odd gift and documents to the police, who started looking into the case.

He told the police that he and the woman were previously betrothed. They had obtained a marriage license just two weeks ago, but later separated due to an argument.

She convinced pastor to marry them despite groom’s absence

According to the local police chief, the woman had managed to convince a pastor to certify the marriage despite the groom’s absence.

“It was found during a follow-up investigation with the reverend that Kristin Spearman pursuant to the scheme of obtaining a marriage certificate, convinced the reverend to certify the victim and Kristin in the Holy Union of Matrimony without the knowledge of the victim and his required presence,” a police statement said.

She then took the license to the local clerk’s office to get it formally filed.

As a result of her actions, police charged Ms Spearman with third-degree stalking. Police are also withholding the name of the pastor who certified the marriage to prevent harassment.

