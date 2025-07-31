Fire at Marsiling Road flat likely caused by e-bike battery, 3 hospitalised for smoke inhalation

Fire breaks out at Marsiling Road HDB flat, believed to be caused by e-bike battery

A fire broke out at an HDB flat along Marsiling Road on Wednesday (30 July), leaving three people hospitalised for smoke inhalation.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to the incident at around 5.50pm at Block 4 Marsiling Road.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the living room and bedroom of a 13th-floor unit fully engulfed in flames.

The blaze was quickly brought under control using a water jet.

3 hospitalised for smoke inhalation

Three individuals were assessed for smoke inhalation at the scene and later conveyed to Singapore General Hospital (SGH) for further medical treatment.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the fire likely originated from the battery pack of a Power-Assisted Bicycle (PAB) in the living room.

Photos shared by the SCDF revealed significant damage to the unit’s interior, including burnt furniture and blackened walls.

SCDF shares fire safety tips for PABs & PMDs

While no fatalities were reported, the incident underscores the potential dangers of mishandling PAB battery packs.

SCDF has reminded the public to avoid charging batteries or devices for extended periods or leaving them unattended overnight.

They also cautioned against purchasing or using non-original batteries, which can pose higher risks of malfunction or fire.

PAB and PMD users are also advised not to charge their devices immediately after use.

Additionally, they should avoid tampering with, modifying, or attempting to repair a device on their own.

It is also crucial not to charge PABs or PMDs, or their batteries, near combustible materials or along escape routes.

In recent years, similar incidents have occurred across Singapore, with this latest fire adding to growing concerns over the fire hazards posed by electric mobility devices.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Civil Defence Force on Facebook.