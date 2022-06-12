4 Masked Men With Knives Rob Customers At JB Restaurant, S’porean Rushes To Help Injured Victim

Robbery At Mount Austin, JB Involving Four Masked Men

Since borders reopened, many Singaporeans have been travelling across the Causeway, excited to be able to visit our neighbouring country once again.

That’s exactly what 56-year-old Mr Yang Youren – name transliterated from Chinese – and his friends decided to do.

However, during their meet-up with some local friends at a Johor Bahru (JB) restaurant on Wednesday (8 Jun), they unwittingly became witnesses of a robbery involving four masked men armed with knives.

During the incident, Mr Yang saw a man bleeding and immediately helped apply pressure to his wound. Another man was also injured in the robbery.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, police have since identified the masked men. They are now tracking them down.

Singaporean helps man injured in robbery

On 8 Jun, Mr Yang and his five friends, comprising four Malaysians and one Singaporean, met at Monet Music Restaurant in Mount Austin, JB.

At around 1.30pm, Mr Yang went out for a smoke and, upon returning, saw people running out of the restaurant.

Staff told him it was a fire, and he continued making his way to the container restaurant.

He then saw an injured man who had been robbed. Mr Yang told Lianhe Zaobao that the situation was chaotic.

The man’s stab wound was so deep that his bone could be seen.

Without hesitating, Mr Yang brought him out of the restaurant and used napkins to apply pressure on his wound.

During that time, the man shared with him that his friend had also been wounded.

Mr Yang later saw that another man clad in black had his black jacket soaked in blood.

Masked men steal three Rolex watches, injure two men

Lianhe Zaobao reported that the victims of the robbery were employees of an online store, V-Time Watch.

The store’s owner, 27-year-old Mr Cai, said they had arranged a meet-up with a customer at Monet Music Restaurant, seeing that it was a safe location and in broad daylight.

On 8 Jun, a female and male employee, as well as a male bodyguard, turned up at the container restaurant. But moments after entering, four masked men with knives broke in through the back door.

The robbers then slashed the male employee’s right arm twice and stabbed the bodyguard in the back.

Following that, they threatened to chop his head off if he moved, ordering all three employees to crouch on the floor.

Within three minutes, the robbers stole the male staff’s bag filled with watches, as well as the Rolex watch Mr Cai was wearing, before fleeing the scene.

According to V-Time Watch’s Facebook post, the looted goods included three Rolex watches and a gold ring.

In total, the items amounted to about S$157,684 (RM500,000).

The robbers had reportedly lied to the restaurant staff that they were giving their friend a birthday surprise.

So they asked the staff to inform them when the V-Time Watch staff would enter the eatery.

At the same time, they arranged a meet-up with the watch store’s employees, even putting a S$1,576 (RM5,000) downpayment for the meal.

The moment the robbers received the text message about the employees arriving at the restaurant, they stormed into the place.

Male staff received 100 stitches for the wound

After the incident, the male employee was rushed to the hospital. He received 100 stitches on his arm, and his nerves were also injured.

Currently, his condition has stabilised, but he is still unable to move his fingers. He would require rehabilitation.

Mr Cai is now appealing for witnesses to the incident, offering a reward for information.

In the meantime, Malaysia police have received information on the robbers and are now tracking them down.

JB Southern District Police said the suspects, who were of lean build and wore black caps, travelled in a silver Toyota sedan. Investigations are ongoing.

Wish those injured a speedy recovery

This robbery in broad daylight must have been frightening for everyone involved.

In the face of such danger, Mr Yang’s bravery and determination to help are certainly deserving of praise.

MS News wishes those injured a speedy recovery ahead.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News on Facebook and 宜杰 on Facebook.