Maxim driver wears only underwear to pick up women near S’pore-JB border, platform blocks him

Women shocked after Maxim driver allegedly picked them up wearing only underwear during JB ride

A group of women was left shocked and distressed after boarding a private-hire vehicle near the Singapore-Johor border, where the driver was allegedly dressed only in underwear.

The incident was shared on the @sgfollowsAll Instagram page on Thursday (29 Jan). According to the passenger, the ride was booked via ride-hailing app Maxim on Wednesday (28 Jan) at about 11.47am.

A screenshot of the app showed that the group had requested a pickup from a restaurant in Taman Sentosa, Johor Bahru (JB).

‘He was only wearing underwear’

According to the post, the group, comprising the passenger, her mother, and her aunties, had booked the ride earlier that afternoon.

“When the car arrived and I got in, we [realised] that the male driver was not properly dressed — he was only wearing underwear,” the passenger wrote.

As all of us were women, we felt extremely uncomfortable and scared.

Driver allegedly only partially complied when asked to dress properly

The passenger added that her mother asked the driver to put on his shirt, which he did, but only partially.

“My mother asked the driver to put on his shirt, which he did only halfway, but he was still not wearing any pants,” she claimed.

A photo shared alongside the post showed the driver wearing a light purple T-shirt while his legs appeared bare. The image was allegedly taken during the ride.

The passenger said the incident left the group feeling “unsafe”.

“We believe it’s important to warn other women, especially those [travelling] alone or heading to JB, to please be extra careful when taking ride-hailing services,” she said.

She also noted that it was her first time using Maxim.

Maxim says driver blocked following complaint

In response to media queries from MS News, Maxim said it was aware of the incident and took “immediate action” after receiving the complaint with supporting evidence.

“The driver no longer has access to the app and cannot return to the platform. Maxim also contacted the passengers to provide assistance and gather more information. Any behaviour that compromises passenger safety, comfort, or dignity is strictly not tolerated,” the company said.

Maxim added that the safety and well-being of passengers remains its priority.

The company also highlighted that the Maxim app is equipped with in-app safety features, including an SOS button and live GPS location tracking, to enhance passenger safety throughout each journey.

Maxim currently operates in both Malaysia and Singapore.

Featured image adapted from @sgfollowsAll on Instagram and @maxim.singapore on Instagram.