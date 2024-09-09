Maxwell Food Centre murder victim described as cheerful & filial, leaves behind 2 teenage children

Victim of Maxwell Food Centre stabbing reportedly got along well with murder suspect

New details have emerged regarding the victim and suspect involved in the recent murder at Maxwell Food Centre.

On Saturday (7 Sept), a 48-year-old woman was found dead after being stabbed by a fellow food vendor.

The suspect, a 41-year-old man, turned himself in to the police and was promptly arrested.

He was charged with one count of murder on Sunday (8 Sept) and will be remanded for three weeks to undergo medical and psychiatric evaluation.

The case is scheduled to be heard again on 27 Sept.

Knew each other for many years before becoming business partners

According to Shin Min Daily News, the accused, Wu Tao, moved to Singapore from Henan, China many years ago. He is now a Singapore Permanent Resident (PR).

Described as introverted and reserved by sources, his involvement in this incident has shocked those who knew him.

Shin Min Daily News further reported that Wu and the victim, Thai national Tan Kamonwan, had known each other for a while before deciding to go into business together.

They had previously worked at the Chinatown Complex Market & Food Centre. Ms Kamonwan operated a Thai food stall, while Wu worked as an assistant at a neighbouring vegetarian stall.

As their stalls were just next to each other, they often spent time eating together and chatting, which led to a close friendship.

Last year, they teamed up and opened the Chinese-Thai stall, Dao Xiang Ju, at Maxwell Food Centre.

It is believed that their conflict arose when Ms Kamonwan left the partnership without reclaiming her capital and subsequently opened another food stall within the same hawker centre.

Victim was well-liked & had many friends

A hawker who only wanted to be known as Mr Lin, described Ms Kamonwan as a filial person who frequently returned to Thailand to visit her family.

Mr Lin works at Chinatown Complex Market & Food Centre and was acquainted with the victim.

Her previous stall in Chinatown is now managed by her fellow Thai nationals.

A regular, known only as Mr Li, shared that he had first met Ms Kamonwan while she was still at Chinatown Complex Market & Food Centre.

Mr Li last dined at Maxwell Food Centre on the night of the incident, and recalled seeing her all dressed up and joking around with customers before he left around 11pm.

He noted that there was nothing out of the ordinary that day.

The next morning, he heard the bad news.

Mr Li described Ms Kamonwan as having an easy-going and cheerful personality. These traits made her well-liked and earned her many friends.

“We were devastated by the news of her death,” he said. “Other Thai vendors broke down upon hearing the news.”

Leaves behind 2 teenage children

At around 10am on Sunday, four of Ms Kamonwan’s family members arrived at the morgue to handle the necessarily formalities.

Among them were two teenagers — a boy estimated to be around 16 or 17 and a girl around 13 or 14 — who are believed to be the victim’s children.

When approached by Shin Min Daily News, a male relative declined to comment.

Wu, the accused, also has a daughter who is reportedly still in primary school.

A source revealed that his wife does not work and has relied solely on his income.

With Wu now facing a prison sentence and the possibility of the death penalty if convicted, his family is left uncertain about their future.

