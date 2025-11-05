Marina Bay Sands system outage causes check-in delays of up to 8 hours, tourists demand compensation

Tourists seek compensation after MBS outage causes hours-long check-in delays
A major system outage at Marina Bay Sands (MBS) on Monday (3 Nov) left more than 100 guests unable to check in for several hours, with some reportedly waiting over eight hours to receive their room keys.
The disruption sparked frustration among foreign visitors, some of whom have called for compensation.
Guests face long queues & hours of waiting during MBS outage
According to a tip-off received by Shin Min Daily News, MBS’s computer system malfunctioned on Monday morning, causing significant delays in the hotel’s check-in process.
When reporters arrived at about 5pm, they observed long queues of roughly 100 guests at six counters near Tower 1.
The lobby’s benches were also filled with travellers waiting to be attended to, while hotel staff tried to assist guests, calm frustrations, and address their concerns.
Ms He, a guest from Melbourne in her 30s, said she arrived at around 3pm to check in, only to be told that the system had failed.
“We didn’t receive any email or text notification beforehand,” she said. “We only found out about the issue when we arrived, and no one could say how long the wait would be.”
Her room cost about S$1,300, and by 6pm, she had still not been able to check in.
“It’s too late to change hotels now,” she said, adding that she met another couple who had been waiting since noon and still had not received their keys.
Another guest from the United Kingdom shared that his stay at MBS had been a surprise planned by his girlfriend.
“I was really looking forward to it, but the system failure was very disappointing. The hotel didn’t inform us at all. I hope they’ll refund part of the room fee or offer compensation,” he said.
While the hotel was reportedly still able to process some check-ins manually during the outage, the process was noticeably slower than usual.
